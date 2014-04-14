This article was originally posted on WomenLearnThai.com.
Tones Thai syllables…
Thai children can apply the tone rules long before they can explain them. This is because they learn words in groups with similar characteristics. For instance, the group of words ending in “p” (บ, ป, พ, ภ) and starting with a low class consonant. When they meet a new word, they automatically know the correct group and therefor will know the tones to use.
Knowing Thai tone rules is important if you intend to speak Thai clearly. Sometimes reading through the rules helps, but for others charts make more sense. I’ve included both in this post.
In Thai there are three kinds of consonants:
- low class: ค,ฅ,ฆ,ง,ช,ซ,ฌ,ญ,ฑ,ฒ,ณ,ท,ธ,น,พ,ฟ,ภ,ม,ย,ร,ล,ว,ฬ,ฮ
- mid class: ก,จ,ฎ,ฏ,ด,ต,บ,ป,อ
- high class: ข,ฃ,ฉ,ฐ,ถ,ผ,ฝ,ศ,ษ,ส,ห
You best remember the mid and the high class consonants – the low class are all the rest.
In Thai there are two kinds of vowels:
- short vowels: -ั, -ิ, -ุ, -ึ and ฤ. And all vowels with ะ or -็ in them.
- long vowels: all the rest
In Thai there are two kinds of syllables:
- dead syllable: ends a short vowel or on a p t or k sound.
- live syllable: all the rest
In Thai there are four tones marks:
- -่ : normally indicates a low tone
- -้ : normally indicated a falling tone
- -๊ : normally indicates a high tone
- -๋ : normally indicates a rising tone
The Thai tone rules…
If the syllable has a tone mark:
- follow the tone mark
- exception: the first consonant is low class: take the next tone
If the syllable doesn’t have a tone mark:
- and the syllable is a life syllable: mid tone
- exception: the first consonant is high class: rising tone
- and the syllable is dead: low tone
- exception: the first consonant is low class
- and the syllable has a short vowel: high tone
- and the syllable has a long vowel: falling tone
Chart of the Thai tone rules…
Download pdf: Finding the Tone of a Thai Syllable
Download jpg: Thai Tone Chart
Kris . Thank you for your reply about the tone of Market – Ta Laad. I have not seen that rule explained anywhere else so your information was welcome.
Hi Michael,
When a low a (low class) sonorant follows a mid class of high class consonant (and there’s a hidden vowel อะ), the whole thing is technically (for the tone) looked upon as one syllable. So the ต defines the tone of the whole thing, which results in a low tone.
Can anyone explain why, in the Thai word for Market, Ta Laad, the second syllable is low? The rules say low class consonant, long vowel, dead ending = falling tone. The thai work for Very- maak has a falling tone. (Sorry, I do not have access to Thai fonts.)
Is there something funny about foreigners speaking Thai? Every time I try to test out my Thai in Isaan, I’m just getting laughed at. Maybe my pronunciation is laughable. I wish there was an effort to teach children English, in places like the Philippines they have got this down, everyone can speak English fluently. Why isn’t there such an effort in Thailand?
Hi Ian. I’ve noticed that Thais laugh with me and usually when I do something incorrect with tones (sometimes resulting in colourful words). Have you asked them?
I haven’t figured out the English situation in Thailand. I have theories but that’s about it.
Funny, this is exactly the same chart I just wrote an hour ago after finally learning all the rules, and I was checking online if there would be a better chart or if I made a mistake. I’m super happy that I got it right ! Thanks for the downloadable chart, I’ll keep that one instead of my own 🙂
You are welcome Matt. And congrats for getting it right!
And Phil, again, thank you for letting me know something was up 🙂
Thank you for this chart. I am a fairly new reader and am slowly getting the basic rules in my head. I showed it to my classmates and then we used it to figure out the tones of some new words. Our teacher was very happy with how well this worked!
Laurie
Hi Hugh, there’s a “download jpg” link in the article under the picture. If you use that you get a better quality picture. Of course you may use the image.
In the end the tone rules are nothing more than a tool for the beginning reader or writer (but a very useful tool). An advanced reader, like you, would just remember the tones of the words or derive them from similarly written words.
BTW, if it is okay with you Kris one can right click on the chart and “save image as” to your computer and then use it as a reference.
Thanks again.
Kris,
Great chart. Much easier to comprehend than a bunch of words – which is why I never learned the tone rules.
Here has been my system: I hear the word and repeat it exactly how I hear it, or really I sing it back like I hear it.
I learned to read Thai years after learning to speak so reading never helped me. I like to sing but I can’t read music. I sing it back like I heard it. Same with Thai.
I am a good Thai reader now but reading doesn’t help me with the tones since I don’t know the rules. I just see the word and can hear it in my head and I know the tone. The trouble is when I come across a new word which I haven’t ever heard. Then I just guess at the tone – which my dear wife then corrects with a shake of her head and a rolling of her eyes.
My wife says my tones basically suck, although I do get by fairly okay and I think she is being overly critical. But I don’t recommend my system to anyone.
Thanks for the post. I might now even try to learn the tone rules. Who knows, maybe I can impress my wife.
A tone chart for writers would look completely different and would be more complicated (The silent ห and อ that are used for changing the tone, would also come in the picture).
That’s true Peter. It’s a chart intended for readers. So, assuming the word you’re reading is correctly written, you can find the pronunciation with this chart. If you start from an incorrectly written word, the chart will still give you an answer, which is also incorrect. I was aware of this but made this choice to keep the chart as small as possible (and I assume the words you’re putting into the chart are correctly written).
The chart is very good but a small point: The tone marks ไม้ตรี (mai dri) and ไม้จัตวา (mai chatawa) cannot apply to high class initial consonants but the chart tends to imply that they can.
Awesome chart. If the Thai letters for each class could be put on the chart under the decision points mentioning the class, then everything would be in one place.
Interesting article Kris, and shows just how much trouble we foreigners go thru to learn how to tone thai words. Thaiz never have that problem because words were beaten into their heads one word at a time with the correct tone.
I wrote this down a LONG time ago when I was learning how to tone thai words;
Middle Class Consonants
ก จ ฎ ฏ ด ต บ ป อ
Live Syllable; Middle Tone
Dead Syllable; Low Tone
อ่-Low, อ้-Falling, อ๊-High, อ๋-Rising
High Class Consonants
ข ฃ ฉ ฐ ถ ผ ฝ ศ ษ ส ห
Live Syllable; Rising
Dead Syllable; Low
อ่-Low, อ้-Falling
Low Class Consonants
ค ฅ ฆ ง ช ฌ ซ ฑ ท ธ ฒ ณ
น พ ภ ฟ ม ย ญ ร ล ว ฬ ฮ
Live Syllable; Middle
Dead Syllable + Short Vowel; High
Dead Syllable + Long Vowel; Falling
อ่-Falling, อ้-High
Note tone marks CHANGE for Low Class Consonants
“Live Syllable” = ends with any long vowel and/or a Sonorant Final
“Dead Syllable” = ends with any short vowel and/or Stop Final
Note; the vowels; อำ, ไอ, ใอ & เอา are considered long vowels for toning purposes
(Even if their pronunciation in spoken Thai varies)
FWIW: I also learned to do it by remembering that high class consonants can NEVER have a high tone and low class consonants can NEVER have a low tone. I still can’t say the thai alphabet in order. I know it starts with a chicken; ก ไก่, ends with an owl ห นกฮูก and has 42 other consonants in between.
However if you remember the mnemonics;
A chicken pecked a child that died above the mouth of a water jug
ไก่ จิก เด็ก ตาย บน ปาก โอ่ง you have the mid class consonants down
And if you know
A ghost entrusted with a bag of milled rice gave it to me
ผี ฝาก ถุง ข้าวสาร ให้ ฉัน you have the high ones.
If you want to test your ability to tone single syllable thai words; thai language dot com has an exercise where you can check how good you are. It’s under their “Lessons” heading then scroll down to “Quizzes” where they have “Listening for the Tone of One-Syllable Words”. You can either click the sound file and listen for it, or just look at the word and see if you can do it by sight..
Good Luck…
Gotta agree with this:
“Thai children can apply the tone rules long before they can explain them. This is because they learn words in groups with similar characteristics.”
One day I hope to do the same. 🙂